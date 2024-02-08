Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The Premier League have released the nominations for January’s manager, player, goal and save of the month awards. Whilst Eddie Howe has not received a nomination for manager of the month, and no one is up for player of the month, the Magpies do have two players that have been nominated for goal and save of the month.

Anthony Gordon’s stunning solo effort against Manchester City at St James’ Park has been nominated for goal of the month. Gordon was released down the left before skipping past a couple of challenges to curl an effort into the bottom corner past a despairing Stefan Ortega.

Gordon will face stiff competition for the award, however, including from Bernardo Silva and Oscar Bobb whose two strikes in that game have also been nominated for the award. Danilo, Neal Maupay, Ben Brereton Diaz, Eberechi Eze and Michael Olise have also all been nominated for the award.

Elsewhere, Martin Dubravka has received two nominations for save of the month. The Slovakian played every game in January as Nick Pope continues his recovery from a dislocated shoulder.

Dubravka’s stunning reflex save to deny Darwin Nunez at Anfield has been listed as a nomination whilst his agile effort to deny Silva a second goal at St James’ Park has also been nominated. Two Jordan Pickford saves and ones from Emi Martinez and Djordje Petrovic have also received nominations.