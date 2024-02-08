Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Hugo Ekitike has reportedly been forced to train away from the Eintracht Frankfurt first-team amid doubts over his fitness levels. Ekitike only joined the Bundesliga side on deadline day and played just 13 minutes of their 2-0 defeat to FC Koln at the weekend.

However, that match was just the Frenchman’s second game of the season having found himself on the fringes of the PSG first-team squad since the beginning of the season. Concerns over his fitness mean, according to FootMercato, that Ekitike is now training away from his new teammates as a way to build his fitness levels for the remainder of the campaign.

Since joining PSG in the summer of 2022, after twice rejecting a move to Newcastle United before then, Ekitike has managed just 34 appearances in all competitions and netted just four goals in that time. Newcastle had agreed a deal with Stade Reims in January 2022, only for Ekitike to turn down a move to the north east before the Magpies reignited their interest the following summer - but were again frustrated in their pursuit of the striker once PSG’s interest became known.