England’s preparations for Euro 2024 will see them play Bosnia and Herzegovina at St James’ Park on Monday 3 June. Gareth Southgate’s squad will head to Germany as one of the favourites to lift the trophy and will be aiming to go one step further than they did three years ago when they finished as runners-up to Italy.

The clash between England and Bosnia and Herzegovina at St James’ Park will be the first time the two countries have met and the first time the stadium has hosted the Three Lions in almost two decades. England’s last game in Newcastle came back in 2005 where Sven Goran Eriksson’s side defeated Azerbaijan in a 2006 World Cup Qualifier.

Speaking about taking his side to the north east in June, Southgate said: "We're really looking forward to taking the team back to the North East and to a city that is synonymous with football in this country. We will follow that with another special occasion at Wembley allowing our fans the opportunity to give us a final send off before we head to Germany for another exciting summer. Both opponents in June are sure to provide stiff competition and play an important in our preparation for the tournament."

Newcastle United will likely be represented by Kieran Trippier with the 33-year-old becoming a regular fixture in Southgate’s squads over the past few years. Trippier has played a very important role for Eddie Howe’s side since joining from Atletico Madrid two years ago and spoke about his excitement at representing his national side at St James’ Park.

Trippier said: "It's great news that England are playing at St. James' Park. Firstly, the support will be incredible, as I experience the atmosphere of St. James' Park every time I play for Newcastle.

"It's a good time for people in the region to watch this England side with our fantastic players, both young and experienced. It's always exciting as warm-up games get you prepared and ready for tournaments and it's important to play these games and get you ready. It is a big occasion and really special for me that there is a game at St. James' Park."

International football has been hosted on Tyneside recently when Saudi Arabia played a double-header in preparation for the Asia Cup back in September. St James' Park will also host games during the 2028 European Championships having been selected as a host venue for that tournament.

England will also face Iceland at Wembley ahead of Euro 2024 with that game - and their one at St James’ Park - acting as warm up games for the Three Lions ahead of the tournament. In Germany, England have been drawn in Group C with their opening game against Serbia taking place at the Veltins-Arena, home of Schalke 04, on June 16. They will then face Denmark at Deutsche Bank Park, home of Eintracht Frankfurt, on June 20 before their group concludes against Slovenia on June 25 at RheinEnergieStadion, home of FC Koln.