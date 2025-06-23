Newcastle United and England star caps historic season with major award

There was further recognition for the Newcastle United defender after he enjoyed a stellar season at St James Park.

Dan Burn has put the seal on the most memorable season of his career by seeing off competition from Lewis Hall and Alexander Isak to land Newcastle United’s Player of the Season award.

The Blyth-born defender has enjoyed a remarkable upturn in his career after making a surprise move to St James Park during the January 2022 transfer window. The boyhood Magpies supporters has played a leading role in helping transform his boyhood club from relegation certainties to Champions League challengers and, following last season’s Carabao Cup final win against Liverpool, major trophy winners.

Burn made 46 appearances in all competitions throughout a campaign as he provided a solid presence in Eddie Howe’s back four and continued to show why the Magpies boss has remained loyal to the former Darlington and Brighton and Hove Albion star. A remarkable season personally is perhaps summed up in one magical week as Burn landed a first ever call-up to the England senior squad and scored the first goal in the Wembley win against Liverpool before picking up the man of the match award moments after lifting the Carabao Cup.

With thoughts now turning towards an exciting 2025/26 campaign, Burn has been officially named as the Magpies Player of the Season after landing over half of the votes.

A club statement read: “Newcastle United defender Dan Burn has won the club's official Player of the Season award for 2024/25 as voted for by the fans. It has been a season like no other for the Geordie defender after scoring in United's Carabao Cup final victory against Liverpool, ending the club's 70-year wait for a domestic trophy, as well as helping the Magpies secure UEFA Champions League qualification for a second time in their last three seasons following a fifth-placed finish.

“Burn was also rewarded a first ever international call-up with England at the age of 32, two days before his cup final heroics at Wembley Stadium, before keeping a clean sheet on his Three Lions debut in a 2-0 win against Albania at the same venue the following week. Picking up 52% of the votes, the boyhood Magpies supporter beat the likes of Alexander Isak, Jacob Murphy and Lewis Hall to win the award and is the third of the Magpies' current defenders to do so, following in the footsteps of Jamaal Lascelles​ in 2017/18 and Kieran Trippier in 2022/23.”

What has Dan Burn said about Newcastle United’s 2025/26 season?

Speaking after the final day defeat against Everton, Burn said: “I want to play against the best teams, so I’d love to play against Madrid, Barcelona. That’s why you want to play Champions League football – it’ll be exciting. It’ll be good to even see Sunderland getting back to the Premier League. It’s such a weird thing because I’m really excited about it. I shouldn’t be, but those were the games when I was a kid. The derby days were the first fixtures I’d look for when they came out, so I wouldn’t say that I’m happy for them coming up, but I am happy that we get the derbies back.

“I don’t think we’re far away from sort of challenging at the top. The gaffer has mentioned that we’ve not strengthened in the last few seasons, so it will probably be a big summer to add players and keep it fresh. It’s probably just going to be that change of mentality where we really get that belief that we should be up there. It would be great to have a good Champions League run and I’m sure that he would love to win another cup. I feel like now that we’ve won that first cup, it’s broken the seal a bit and now we feel like we can really do that again.”