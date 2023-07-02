Newcastle United are on the market for a new midfield star this summer and the latest name to be thrown into the mix is 25-year-old Lovro Majer from Rennes.

According to Fichajes, Eddie Howe and his side have identified the Croatian as a potential alternative to their failed signing of Adrien Rabiot. They had been in pursuit of the Juventus star but their hopes of acquiring him ended when he opted to renew his contract in Turin.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Now, Majer has appeared on the radar and the report claims that Newcastle have already made contact with Rennes over the availability of the player who has been dubbed by many as ‘the new Luka Modrić.’ Other teams ‘at the top of Europe’ are also interested in Majer, so the Toon face some stiff competition if they do pursue their desires to sign him.

The Croatian signed for Rennes in 2021 and his current contract runs until 2027. A figure of €40 million (£34m) has been mentioned if a move away from Ligue 1 does come to fruition,

Majer notched three goals and seven assists last season across all competitions and a further impressive 11 goals and 13 assists in the previous campaign. Newcastle are looking to strengthen their ranks this summer as they build on their stellar 2022/23 season in the Premier League.

Howe guided his side to a long-awaited Champions League qualification after they finished above the likes of Liverpool and Tottenham Hotspur last term. Not only will they be vying for the best possible run in Europe, but Newcastle will be aiming for another top four finish as their minimum target.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad