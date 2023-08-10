News you can trust since 1849
BREAKING
DJ Casper - creator of 2000s dance classic Cha Cha Slide - dead at 58
Wilko stops online orders and appoints administrators
Taylor Swift 1989 (TV): Release date confirmed during Eras Tour show
Comedian Hardeep Singh Kohli arrested over sexual offences
British Museum stabbing: Man injured and another arrested
Simon Jordan reveals prostate cancer diagnosis in powerful message

Newcastle United ‘explore’ move for Wolves ace as Aston Villa ‘eye’ Emi Buendia alternative

Newcastle United transfers: The Magpies have been linked with a surprise move for Wolves defender Max Kilman.

By Joe Buck
Published 10th Aug 2023, 17:30 BST- 2 min read

Here, we round-up all the latest stories that have emerged from St James’ Park and beyond:

Newcastle United ‘explore’ move for Wolves defender

Newcastle United are still in the market for defensive additions, despite securing a move for Tino Livramento earlier this week. The Magpies may look to add a left-back and another centre-back to their ranks before the summer transfer window closes on Friday, September 1.

Most Popular
Hide Ad
Hide Ad

They have recently been linked with a move for Crystal Palace defender Joachim Andersen, however, a new name has emerged as a potential target for the Magpies. Reports have suggested that Newcastle have ‘explored’ a move for Wolves’ Max Kilman.

Kilman has been heavily-linked with a move to Napoli this summer amid a mass exodus at Molineux. Raul Jimenez, Joao Moutinho, Ruben Neves and Conor Coady have already left the club this summer with manager Julen Lopetegui departing less than a week before they kick-off their campaign.

Kilman has impressed at Wolves since joining from non-league Maidenhead United back in 2018 and, as mentioned, the 26-year-old has admirers in Serie A as well as reported interest from the Magpies. Kilman is a right-footed centre-back and plays in a position that Newcastle will look to strengthen in this summer.

Fabian Schar’s injury will likely keep him out of the game with Aston Villa at the weekend.

Nicolo Zaniolo price tag ‘revealed’

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Newcastle United will have to pay around £30m if they want to sign Nicolo Zaniolo this summer. Zaniolo has been linked with a surprise move to St James’ Park in recent weeks - despite Harvey Barnes’ recent arrival.

Whilst Newcastle may not be Zaniolo’s ultimate destination this summer, the Italian international has been heavily-linked with a move to one of their main Premier League rivals. Aston Villa have been credited with an interest in the 24-year-old, with reports of their interest gaining major traction following the news that Emi Buendia is set to miss a large chunk of the season - and the game with Newcastle at the weekend - with a knee injury.

Al-Hilal and Juventus have also been listed as potential destinations for Zaniolo.

Related topics:Aston VillaWolves