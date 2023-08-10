Here, we round-up all the latest stories that have emerged from St James’ Park and beyond:

Newcastle United ‘explore’ move for Wolves defender

Newcastle United are still in the market for defensive additions, despite securing a move for Tino Livramento earlier this week. The Magpies may look to add a left-back and another centre-back to their ranks before the summer transfer window closes on Friday, September 1.

They have recently been linked with a move for Crystal Palace defender Joachim Andersen, however, a new name has emerged as a potential target for the Magpies. Reports have suggested that Newcastle have ‘explored’ a move for Wolves’ Max Kilman.

Kilman has been heavily-linked with a move to Napoli this summer amid a mass exodus at Molineux. Raul Jimenez, Joao Moutinho, Ruben Neves and Conor Coady have already left the club this summer with manager Julen Lopetegui departing less than a week before they kick-off their campaign.

Kilman has impressed at Wolves since joining from non-league Maidenhead United back in 2018 and, as mentioned, the 26-year-old has admirers in Serie A as well as reported interest from the Magpies. Kilman is a right-footed centre-back and plays in a position that Newcastle will look to strengthen in this summer.

Nicolo Zaniolo price tag ‘revealed’

Newcastle United will have to pay around £30m if they want to sign Nicolo Zaniolo this summer. Zaniolo has been linked with a surprise move to St James’ Park in recent weeks - despite Harvey Barnes’ recent arrival.

Whilst Newcastle may not be Zaniolo’s ultimate destination this summer, the Italian international has been heavily-linked with a move to one of their main Premier League rivals. Aston Villa have been credited with an interest in the 24-year-old, with reports of their interest gaining major traction following the news that Emi Buendia is set to miss a large chunk of the season - and the game with Newcastle at the weekend - with a knee injury.