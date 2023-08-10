Newcastle’s season kicks-off against Villa at the weekend with hopes that they can recreate the successes they enjoyed last season. To do that, they will want to get off to the best possible start against Unai Emery’s side this weekend.

However, the Magpies are likely to be without a couple of key players for Saturday’s game. Joe Willock didn’t feature at all in pre-season as he recovers from a hamstring injury he picked up against Brighton in their penultimate home game of last season and is very unlikely to be involved against Villa.

Fabian Schar, meanwhile, has featured for Newcastle this summer, however, he missed the final match of the Premier League Summer Series and both Sela Cup games having picked up a hamstring injury during their 1-1 draw with Chelsea. And the latest training gallery posted by the club suggests that the Switzerland international may not feature against the Villains on Saturday.

Schar was not pictured training with the group and although he is an integral part of the defence, Jamaal Lascelles and Alex Murphy have both impressed during pre-season and could be given an opportunity to play at the weekend. New signings Sandro Tonali and Harvey Barnes could also feature at the weekend and make their respective competitive debuts for the club having both impressed in the Sela Cup last weekend.