Newcastle United face Leeds United on Saturday as they look to take a big step closer to wrapping up a top four spot.

In the meantime, we have rounded up all the latest news surrounding St James’ Park.

Tierney interest

Newcastle are said to be in the mix to sign Arsenal ful-back Kieran Tierney this summer.

Tierney is being tipped to move on after struggling for starts with the Gunners this summer following the arrival of Oleksandr Zinchenko. The Scot will be an attractive prospect for a number of clubs, and it seems the Magpies could take a run at the signing, finding themselves in need of a left-back.

Goal say both Newcastle and Villa are interested in Tierney, and that Arsenal could wind up selling if they can manage a replacement.

Leverkusen double deal

Elsewhere on the transfer front, Newcastle are said to be interested in signing - not one but - two players from Bayer Leverkusen this summer.

We have already seen the Magpies heavily linked with a move for Leverkusen winger Moussa Diaby, who could command a huge fee this summer, but the Guardian are claiming Newcastle could also make a move for another Leverkusen winger in Amine Adli.