Newcastle United ‘eye’ Arsenal star as two Bundesliga stars emerge as transfer ‘targets’
All the latest news surrounding St James’ Park as Newcastle United prepare to face Leeds United.
Newcastle United face Leeds United on Saturday as they look to take a big step closer to wrapping up a top four spot.
The Magpies remain in control of their own fate as far as a Champions League spot goes, but they still have business to take care of, with Liverpool keeping up the pressure on the periphery. Leeds boast the worst defence in the Premier League, but Sam Allardyce is attempting to change that in the short time he has to save the Whites, and any team fighting for their Premier League status has the capacity to be dangerous.
In the meantime, we have rounded up all the latest news surrounding St James’ Park.
Tierney interest
Newcastle are said to be in the mix to sign Arsenal ful-back Kieran Tierney this summer.
Tierney is being tipped to move on after struggling for starts with the Gunners this summer following the arrival of Oleksandr Zinchenko. The Scot will be an attractive prospect for a number of clubs, and it seems the Magpies could take a run at the signing, finding themselves in need of a left-back.
Goal say both Newcastle and Villa are interested in Tierney, and that Arsenal could wind up selling if they can manage a replacement.
Leverkusen double deal
Elsewhere on the transfer front, Newcastle are said to be interested in signing - not one but - two players from Bayer Leverkusen this summer.
We have already seen the Magpies heavily linked with a move for Leverkusen winger Moussa Diaby, who could command a huge fee this summer, but the Guardian are claiming Newcastle could also make a move for another Leverkusen winger in Amine Adli.
The 23-year-old is said to cost more than £30million, but whether Leverkusen are going to be willing to sell two key players is another question.