Newcastle United eye Brazilian midfielder but face Serie A competition
Newcastle United have reportedly started talks to sign Brazilian midfielder Thiago Maia.
According to French publication L’Equipe, United are in discussions with Lille as they look to strike a deal for the 22-year-old.
Maia played a minimal part as Lille finished second in Ligue 1 last season, qualifying for the Champions League. The Brazil youth international started just 11 games in the league, making most of his contributions off the bench.
The defensive midfielder is reportedly rated at £16.5million by his club.
Serie A outfit Genoa have already tabled a bid for the player – but the deal is reportedly for only £6.4million up front, with the rest paid at the end of an initial loan season.
Maia was linked with United last summer – but the club did not make a move for the player.
Steve Bruce currently has midfielders Jonjo Shelvey, Sean Longstaff, Isaac Hayden, Jack Colback, Ki Sung-yeung and Matty Longstaff on his books.