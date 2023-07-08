Newcastle United are already preparing for the new season as Eddie Howe and his men look to build on the success of last campaign.

The Magpies will play Champions League football this coming season, but they will have to balance their European efforts with those of the Prermier League, and as the club continues to grow, more league success will be expected. To balance both, Howe is going to need some help in the transfer window, with more strength in depth required.

With that in mind, we have rounded up all the latest news and transfer rumours surrounding St James’ Park.

Barnes latest

Newcastle are expected to launch a bid for Leicester City star Harvey Barnes in the coming days.

It’s no secret that the Magpies want to sign a winger this summer, and according to The Telegraph, they have decided upon Leicester City star Barnes, who has been one of the stand-out players for the Foxes over recent years, along with James Maddison.

Newcastle decided not to move for Maddison, but it seems they will move for Barnes, hoping to take advantage of Leicester’s relegation to secure a reduced fee, It’s claimed the Magpies are hoping to strike a deal worth £35million.

Chiesa interest

Newcastle are said to be interested in a move for Juventus star Federico Chiesa.

Chiesa is under contract until 2025, but he could well be on the move this summer, and Corriere dello Sport are reporting that Chiesa is heading to England to discuss possible terms with interested clubs. It’s claimed both Liverpool and Newcastle are interested in a move for the Italian this summer.