Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Newcastle United will face competition from Premier League rivals Tottenham Hotspur and West Ham United if they make a move to sign Bournemouth star Lloyd Kelly on a free transfer.

The 25-year-old has reportedly been offered the chance to extend his stay at the Vitality Stadium as his current contract heads into its final three months. However, as it stands, Kelly will be available on a free transfer this summer and that has sparked speculation over interest from a number of high profile clubs in the Premier League and beyond.

Newcastle United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things NUFC Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Speaking of Kelly's contract situation, Cherries boss Andoni Iraola said: “There is no update. I know that the club are working on it. We would like to be part of his ideas for the future. But there are no updates there.”

That comes after the former Athletic Bilbao signalled his determination to retain the services of Kelly beyond the end of his deal. Speaking earlier this season, he said: “I don’t know what will happen. I don’t want to lose him. For me, he is a very, very good player. I would say he is one of our best players and he has been playing really well for me, the games he has been available. He started with a small injury, but whenever he has been fit, he has been doing really well for us. I value him very highly. It’s normal that he is associated with other big clubs, because I think he has a good level. Of course I don’t want to lose him.”