Newcastle United face Spurs and West Ham transfer battle for bargain Premier League signing
Newcastle United will face competition from Premier League rivals Tottenham Hotspur and West Ham United if they make a move to sign Bournemouth star Lloyd Kelly on a free transfer.
The 25-year-old has reportedly been offered the chance to extend his stay at the Vitality Stadium as his current contract heads into its final three months. However, as it stands, Kelly will be available on a free transfer this summer and that has sparked speculation over interest from a number of high profile clubs in the Premier League and beyond.
Speaking of Kelly's contract situation, Cherries boss Andoni Iraola said: “There is no update. I know that the club are working on it. We would like to be part of his ideas for the future. But there are no updates there.”
That comes after the former Athletic Bilbao signalled his determination to retain the services of Kelly beyond the end of his deal. Speaking earlier this season, he said: “I don’t know what will happen. I don’t want to lose him. For me, he is a very, very good player. I would say he is one of our best players and he has been playing really well for me, the games he has been available. He started with a small injury, but whenever he has been fit, he has been doing really well for us. I value him very highly. It’s normal that he is associated with other big clubs, because I think he has a good level. Of course I don’t want to lose him.”
Newcastle are believed to be long-term admirers of the 25-year-old defender, who current Magpies manager Eddie Howe took to Bournemouth in his final summer in charge of the South Coast club. Tottenham and West Ham are also believed to be keen on Kelly as both London clubs look to strengthen their defensive ranks during the summer. There is also interest from abroad as Serie A giants Juventus and AC Milan are believed to be monitoring the situation of a player that has been tipped to receive an England call-up after impressing in the Premier League in recent seasons.