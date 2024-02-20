Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Former Newcastle United and Sunderland boss Steve Bruce has emerged as a surprise contender to become the new manager of the South Korean national team. Bruce has not had a job in management since leaving West Brom back in October 2022, but has been linked with a variety of roles since departing the Hawthorns.

The 63-year-old has been heavily-linked with becoming Republic of Ireland manager and briefly emerged as a potential option for former club Gillingham following Neil Harris’ departure back in October. However, Bruce’s time out of the game could come to a shock end with reports from the Mirror suggesting he is being lined-up to be Jurgen Klinsmann’s replacement as South Korea manager.

Newcastle United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things NUFC Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Klinsmann left his role as manager following South Korea’s disastrous Asia Cup campaign which saw them dumped out of the tournament by Jordan in the semi-finals after Tottenham Hotspur’s Son Heung-min and PSG’s Lee Kang-in had a bust-up over a game of table tennis. A brutal statement released by the Korean FA explaining Klinsmann’s sacking read: ‘We've reached a consensus that Klinsmann cannot exercise his leadership as national team head coach for various reasons and that a change of leadership is necessary.

‘Klinsmann has failed to display managerial capability and leadership expected of a national head coach in areas ranging from tactics and personnel management to work attitude and others required to bring about competitiveness to the team.’

The Mirror report that Bruce is interested in a potential role with South Korea and that he has also been shortlisted by Saudi Arabian clubs for a management role. Speaking recently about a potential role in Saudi Arabia, Bruce said: “I've had many people ask me if I'd go to Saudi Arabia, and the simple answer is - I'm not going to reveal anything. I've turned down a number of clubs recently as I didn't think they were quite right. I'd be open to a job abroad if it comes up - I'm very open-minded.

“I think revealing the clubs who were interested in me would be very disrespectful - so I won't.”