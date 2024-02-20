Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Arsenal are hoping to have four injured players back in contention by the time Newcastle United visit the Emirates Stadium on Saturday night.

The Gunners are currently preparing for the first leg of their Champions League round of 16 clash with Portuguese club Porto on Wednesday night and there is an outside chance Mikel Arteta will be able to call upon the services of four players he has been without in recent weeks.

Takehiro Tomiyasu has not featured for the Gunners since he returned from international duty with Japan at the Asian Cup but there are high hopes the defender could be in line to return for the trip to the Estadio Do Dragao. Oleksandr Zinchenko and Gabriel Jesus are also closing in on a comeback and midfielder Fabio Vieira could also return in time to face his former club on Wednesday.

Arteta spoke about his injured players ahead of the Gunners weekend win over Burnley, saying: “Some of them have been progressing better than others. We have a training session again today. Some of them they've done a few beats this week and I am positive that hopefully we will have a few back for tomorrow.”

Man Utd transfer target hailed as 'really special'

Former Liverpool star Jamie Carragher that praised the development of Everton defender Jarrad Branthwaite amid speculation Manchester United are keen on the young centre-back.

The former Carlisle United prospect returned to Goodison Park after an impressive loan spell with Dutch giants PSV Eindhoven and has firmly established himself in a Toffees side that are battling against relegation from the Premier League this season. As well as being tipped to make a big money move this summer, Branthwaite has also been backed for force his way into the England squad in the near future after winning six Under-21 caps over the last 12 months.

Speaking on Sky Sports' Monday Night Football, Liverpool legend Carragher said: “I think he is (special). And what is really special as well is the amount of centre-backs we have in the Premier League aged 21 or younger. I remember being a young lad going in myself at Liverpool and it’s an unforgiven position, I had to go to full-back for the next three or four years and then go back to centre-back, so you can see the quality we have. Branthwaite has been outstanding, Murillo I think has been outstanding. But I think this lad has been pretty special and he’s a big part of why in my eyes Everton still have a great chance of staying up, him and his partnership with (James) Tarkowski.”

Aston Villa star expected to return after 'difficult' decision

Reports in Italy have suggested Leander Dendoncker will return to Aston Villa this summer when his loan spell with Serie A club Napoli comes to a close.