Newcastle United 'fan favourite' transfer to Champions League club 'already approved' after £22m PIF deal

Dominic Scurr
By Dominic Scurr
Published 9th Jul 2024, 10:58 BST
Allan Saint-Maximin could be playing in the Champions League this coming season.

The French winger has reportedly agreed to leave Al Ahli in the Saudi Pro League and join Turkish Super Lig side Fenerbahce. It comes a year after the 27-year-old left Newcastle to join Al Ahli for £22million.

According to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, new Fenerbahce manager Jose Mourinho has ‘already approved’ the signing of Saint-Maximin as the clubs look to reach an agreement.

Romano tweeted: “José Mourinho wants Allan Saint-Maximin to Fenerbahçe as one of the priority targets, negotiations ongoing also on club side. “He's already approved the move, waiting for club to club agreement.”

Saint-Maximin scored four goals and assisted 10 during the 2023-24 campaign at Al Ahli.

The move would see the French winger compete in the Champions League qualifying rounds this coming season having missed out on the opportunity to play in the competition with Newcastle last season.

Fenerbahce finished second to fierce rivals Galatasaray during the 2023-24 Super Lig campaign despite finishing on 99 points and losing just one match all season.

Saint-Maximin scored 13 goals in 124 appearances for Newcastle over four seasons at the club and remains a fan favourite on Tyneside. But his sale last summer was deemed necessary by head coach Eddie Howe to help The Magpies sign Harvey Barnes and Tino Livramento later in the transfer window.

Until the sales of Yankuba Minteh and Elliot Anderson late last month, Saint-Maximin was Newcastle’s biggest sale since the Saudi Arabian Public Investment Fund-led takeover in October 2021.

