AC Milan’s Sandro Tonali will be back on the pitch tonight – as a move to Newcastle United is being finalised.

The two clubs have been in talks this week over a £60million transfer.

However, the 23-year-old, for the moment, is focused on his country’s European Under-21 Championship campaign.

Tonali – who has won 14 senior caps – is set to lead Italy’s Under-21s in their opener against France in Cluj, Romania.

And Newcastle fans keen to get a look at the midfielder can watch the Group D fixture (7.45pm kick-off) for free on uefa.tv.

Italy also face Switzerland and Norway in the group stage of the competition, which is being staged across Romania and Georgia.

Delayed arrival?

If the deal, as expected, is completed in the coming days, it could still be some time before Tonali arrives on Tyneside, as the final of the tournament is on July 8.

The group stage concludes at the end of this month.