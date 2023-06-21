News you can trust since 1849
Newcastle United, needing midfield reinforcements this summer, are looking at AC Milan's Sandro Tonali.

Miles Starforth
By Miles Starforth
Published 21st Jun 2023, 12:30 BST- 2 min read
Updated 21st Jun 2023, 12:43 BST

Newcastle United are going for quality over quantity this summer – that much is clear.

The club is looking to strengthen ahead of a first Champions League campaign in 20 years.

United are yet to make a senior signing in the transfer window, though the club, also looking for “emerging talent” which can be developed via the loan system, has recruited 18-year-old Yankuba Minteh from Odense.

But the names on the club’s shopping list are exciting fans ahead of the new campaign.

Newcastle United have reportedly bid for AC Milan midfielder Sandro Tonali. (Pic: Getty Images)Newcastle United have reportedly bid for AC Milan midfielder Sandro Tonali. (Pic: Getty Images)
Midfield targets

The club is again looking at England midfielder James Maddison, who is set to leave Leicester City this summer.

And AC Milan’s Sandro Tonali and Inter Milan’s Nicolo Barella are also interesting the club.

Reports over the past week claim that Newcastle have bid for both Italian midfielders, who have made 46 Champions League appearances between them.

The latest reports in Italy suggested a bid of more than £42million for Tonali, who will captain his country’s Under-21 side in this summer’s European Championship in Romania and Georgia.

However, the likes of Tonali and Barella won’t come cheap – and that’s the challenge facing the club.

United are restricted by Financial Fair Play regulations after spending heavily in the past three transfer windows.

Budget talks

And Howe – who had transfer talks with the club’s hierarchy before last month’s game against Chelsea – spoke about the challenge after the club ended the 2023/24 season in fourth place.

“Those discussions did take place," said United's head coach. "I don’t think a budget is ever outlined, because there’s always so many variables to it, but we certainly know where we stand."

Howe was asked if the club's budget was "big".

"Well, when you’re sat in my shoes, it’s never as big as you want it to be," added Howe.

"Financial Fair Play, as I always say, will impact what we do this summer.

"Certainly, without Champions League football, it would have been very difficult for us to have done much in the transfer market at all. The fact we have that has given us a bit of a lift."

Newcastle United midfielder Bruno Guimaraes arrives at St James' Park late last season. (Pic: Getty Images)Newcastle United midfielder Bruno Guimaraes arrives at St James' Park late last season. (Pic: Getty Images)
Exciting plans

Howe also spoke late last season about recruiting a “small group” of players in the window.

And midfield, clearly, is the area Howe is particularly keen to strengthen after losing Jonjo Shelvey in January.

"This year, we've been light in certain areas of the pitch,” said Howe.

"We've carried on in the second half of the season with four midfielders. so you're one injury away from a very difficult situation, so we need a little bit more depth, certainly with three games in a week next year."

The interest in Tonali, a defensive midfielder, would suggest a more advanced role next season for Bruno Guimaraes, who has often been used in a deep-lying position by Howe.

Many fans would love to see Guimaraes further up the pitch more often, and the arrival of a player like Tonali could give him more freedom.

And that can only be a good thing for a team which wants to again be on the front foot next season.

