Newcastle United fans are facing a day of travel chaos as they head to watch their side face Tottenham Hotspur in London. Severe damage to overhead lines between Grantham and Peterborough mean most LNER services from Newcastle to London Kings Cross departing on Sunday have been cancelled.

An update on the LNER website read: "Customers with tickets dated 9 or 10 December 2023 can use their tickets for travel on 11 or 12 December. Alternatively, you are able to obtain a refund from the point of purchase. We apologise for any inconvenience this may cause to your journey today."

Newcastle United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things NUFC

Advising supporters on other alternatives for travel to the capital, LNER said: "You can use your ticket on the following train operating companies at no extra cost: TransPennine Express between Manchester, Leeds and York/Newcastle. East Midlands Railway between London St Pancras, Leicester and Sheffield. CrossCountry between Sheffield, Doncaster/Leeds Avanti West Coast between London Euston, Glasgow and Edinburgh. Please be aware that other operators services are also likely to be busy. Were working with our partners at Network Rail to get trains moving again as quickly as possible. We apologise for the inconvenience caused."