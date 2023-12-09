Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Eddie Howe will come up against Ange Postecoglou for the first time in his managerial career on Sunday afternoon when Newcastle United travel to face Tottenham Hotspur - but the trajectories of both men’s careers could have been so different. Before taking the Newcastle United job in October 2021, Eddie Howe was extensively linked with becoming the new Celtic manager, but he instead opted to turn down the role.

Revealing later it was because he was unable to bring his trusted backroom staff to Celtic Park, Howe instead bided his time before becoming Steve Bruce’s replacement at St James’ Park. Postecoglou would be the man Celtic turned to following Howe’s rejection and the Australian has admitted that he probably wouldn’t be in the home dugout facing off against Howe on Sunday, had his opposite number instead taken the Celtic job.

Newcastle United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things NUFC

Postecoglou said: “Oh absolutely, sliding doors moment. There’s probably been no bigger decision in me being here today than Eddie knocking back the Celtic job. I haven’t thanked him, I probably should.”

Postecoglou would go on to impress at Celtic with both results and his brand of football earning plenty of plaudits. He has been able to implement that at Spurs this season, however, after a brilliant start to the campaign and three successive Manager of the Month awards, he has now seen his side go winless in five games, losing four of them in the process.

Spurs’ slump in form has coincided with an injury crisis at the club, one that has seen them be forced to play without a number of key players over the last few weeks. Newcastle United are going through a similar situation with a host of first-team players set to miss the clash in the capital and Postecoglou has sympathised with Newcastle’s current fitness struggles and praised them for their ability to react to these problems.