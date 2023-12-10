Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Newcastle United face Tottenham Hotspur at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium aiming to put their midweek disappointment against Everton behind them in the capital. Eddie Howe will once again have to deal with a threadbare squad and limited options for his side’s trip to London, however, there is hope that he will be able to welcome back one or two faces in the near future.

Ange Postecoglou, meanwhile, also has his fair share of selection concerns with a host of key players already ruled-out for the visit of Newcastle United. The Magpies have won two and drawn one of their four visits to the stadium, including a 2-1 win here last year courtesy of goals from Callum Wilson and Miguel Almiron.

Newcastle United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things NUFC Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Here, we take a look at everything fans need to know ahead of the Premier League game between Tottenham Hotspur and Newcastle United:

When is Tottenham Hotspur v Newcastle United?

The Premier League game between Newcastle United and Tottenham Hotspur kicks-off at 4:30pm at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. The match will be refereed by Chris Kavanagh with Peter Bankes on VAR duty. Kavanagh refereed Newcastle’s 1-0 Carabao Cup win over Manchester City and their 2-0 defeat to Bournemouth at the Vitality Stadium last month.

Is Tottenham Hotspur v Newcastle United on TV?

Newcastle United’s clash with Tottenham Hotspur will be broadcast on TV in the United Kingdom. Coverage on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Premier League will begin at 4pm following the clash between Manchester City and Luton Town.

How else can I follow the game?

BBC Radio 5 Live and BBC Radio Newcastle will have full radio commentary of the game. Alternatively, the Shields Gazette will bring you all the latest news, updates and reaction from the capital online and on our social media channels.

How can I watch highlights of Tottenham Hotspur v Newcastle United?

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad