Arsenal goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale has been linked with a move to Newcastle United during the winter window - and Mikel Arteta hasn’t ruled-out a potential departure for the stopper. Nick Pope’s injury could force the Magpies into the transfer market to sign a new goalkeeper and Ramsdale, who has previously worked alongside Eddie Howe, has been touted as a potential option either in January, or in summer.

Here, we take a look at the latest in Newcastle’s reported interest and what Arteta has said about Ramsdale’s future at the Emirates Stadium:

What’s the latest on Newcastle United’s ‘interest’ in Ramsdale?

Speculation surrounding Ramsdale’s immediate future in north London is rife after he has slipped down the pecking-order under Arteta. David Raya, who joined Arsenal on-loan from Brentford this summer, will make that move into a permanent one at the end of the season and Ramsdale has had to be content with a place on the bench behind the Spaniard this season, something that looks unlikely to change heading into the future.

Newcastle United, meanwhile, have seen Pope join their seemingly ever-growing injury list and could look to add cover for the former Burnley man in January. Ramsdale’s position at the Gunners, coupled with Pope’s injury, have led to increased speculation that he could be on the move to St James’ Park.

Would Ramsdale be interested in a move away from Arsenal?

Ramsdale looks like he will have to settle for being Raya’s deputy this season, but with the European Championships coming up in the summer, it’s likely that he will want to get regular game time as a way to prepare for that tournament. Gareth Southgate was asked about Ramsdale’s position in his squad and at Arsenal and whilst he was complimentary of the Gunners man, he refused to make any promises to the 25-year-old should his lack of regular game time continue.

Southgate said: "He's still battling to be the number one at Arsenal, and his profile and the way he can use the ball with his feet, we like," Southgate said.

"But there is a reality as a keeper. If we get to March and he's six months without playing regularly, then I'm never going to promise things that I couldn't guarantee delivering.”

Arsenal goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale

What has Mikel Arteta said about Ramsdale’s future?

Speaking about Ramsdale to BBC Sport recently, Arteta said: “I want Aaron with us, I am very happy to have two very, very good goalkeepers and Aaron is staying with us. We want to be better, so we want to add to what we already have. That's the intention that we have. I won't do that (rule out an exit) to any player. Any player. I cannot tell you that any Arsenal player is not going to leave in January. Or he is to stay here for the next three years.