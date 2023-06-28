Sandro Tonali will lead Italy against Norway tonight knowing only a win will guarantee them a place in the European Under-21 Championship's quarter-finals.

The AC Milan midfielder has agreed a six-year contract at St James' Park ahead of a move to the club.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

However, the move is not expected to be formally announced until Italy's involvement in the tournament ends.

The 23-year-old is also due to also travel to Tyneside at the end of their campaign before taking a short break ahead of the new season.

Italy are second in Group D with three points behind France, who have won their first two fixtures. A draw would not be enough for Italy to progress – if third-placed Switzerland beat the group leaders.

Tonali, also a senior international, has set up two goals for his team.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Newcastle fans can watch the match (7.45pm kick-off) for free, as it is being screened online by UEFA along with England's final Group C fixture against Germany (5pm).