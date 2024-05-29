Newcastle United forgotten man 'waves goodbye' to club ahead of summer release

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Newcastle United transfers: Rodrigo Vilca has ended his loan spell at Serbian side FC Voždovac.

Newcastle United midfielder Rodrigo Vilca will be looking for a new club this summer following the end of his loan spell at FC Voždovac.

The 25-year-old midfielder joined Newcastle in 2020, signing a four-year deal which expires next month. He spent the final year of his contract on loan at Serbian side Voždovac.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Newcastle United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things NUFC Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It was the third loan spell of Vilca’s time at Newcastle having previously represented Doncaster Rovers in League One and Universitario in his home country Peru. He also played 27 times for Newcastle’s Under-21s side after joining from Deportivo Municipal as a 21-year-old. Vilca’s loan spell in Serbia was not a successful one as he was limited to just eight stars and could not help Voždovac avoid relegation to the second tier, scoring once. The midfielder subtly announced his departure from Serbia by posting a photograph from the Nikola Tesla Airport in Belgrade along with a ‘wave’ and ‘heart’ emoji.

His contract at Newcastle expires next month and he will not be offered a new one by the Premier League side. The Magpies will see several players leave the club as free agents this summer.