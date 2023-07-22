Newcastle United given major transfer hint as £30m Southampton star features against Reading
Newcastle United transfers: Tino Livramento has been heavily-linked with a move to St James’ Park this summer.
The Southampton man has been at the centre of attention on Tyneside in recent days with reports that Newcastle are interested in bringing him to St James’ Park. According to reports, Southampton have rejected a bid of £30m from Newcastle for the defender and a sneak peek at the team Michael Duff picked to face Reading clearly shows that the Saints value the 20-year-old highly and see him as a part of their future.
Livramento started against the Royals alongside James Ward-Prowse who has also been linked with a move away from St Mary’s this summer. West Ham are reportedly interested in signing the midfielder who captained the side against Reading.
Former Magpies striker Adam Armstrong also started up-front for Duff’s side as they prepare for life back in the Championship following last season’s disappointing 20th place Premier League finish. Newcastle, meanwhile, face Aston Villa in Philadelphia in their first game of the Premier League Summer Series on Sunday night.