Newcastle United face Aston Villa in the Premier League Summer Series this weekend as their pre-season preparations step-up a notch ahead of hosting the Villains at St James’ Park on the opening day of the Premier League season on August 12 (5:30pm kick-off). With just three weeks to go until their new league campaign gets underway, the Magpies will be hoping to have all their key players fit, available and match fit over the next few weeks or so.

One man who is yet to feature this pre-season is Nick Pope as he continues his recovery from surgery he had on his hand at the end of last season. Pope didn’t feature at Stamford Bridge on the final day of last season and is yet to make an appearance during the off season.

However, there is good news for Newcastle because, as shown in a video posted by the club, Pope is back in training and using his hands in drills. Karl Darlow and Loris Karius have featured so far this summer but Pope is the club’s No.1 and will undoubtedly start the league match against Villa if fit.

Like Pope, Martin Dubravka is yet to feature during pre-season after the Slovakian was given extra time off following international duty earlier this summer. Dubravka and Pope were both in attendance at Ibrox on Tuesday night and have trained with the group in the USA.

Speaking about Dubravka’s future at the club, Eddie Howe denied rumours that the 34-year-old could leave the club this summer. Howe told BBC Newcastle: “No - Martin is a big part of what we’re doing.

“He was slightly later back than some of the other players and that’s why he hasn’t featured yet.”

Darlow, meanwhile, has been heavily-linked with a move to Bournemouth this summer. The 32-year-old impressed whilst on-loan at Hull City last season and was linked with a move back to the MKM Stadium, however, it has been reported that Hull pulled out of a move for Darlow following Newcastle’s demands.