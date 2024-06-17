Newcastle United given 'reasonable' warning over £40k-a-week Celtic transfer target

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The latest transfer talk from Newcastle United as the Magpies look to continue adding to their squad during the summer transfer window.

Scottish giants Celtic have reportedly handed a warning to Newcastle United as they look to lure goalkeeper Martin Dubravka away from St James Park this summer.

Football Insider have claimed the Scottish Premiership champions are ‘plotting a move’ to sign the 35-year-old as Brendan Rodgers looks to replace former England international Joe Hart after he announced his retirement. Dubravka would bring significant experience to the Hoops squad after making over 160 appearances during a six-year stay at St James Park and the move could work in his favour as the Magpies are believed to be making progress in their bid to sign Burnley and England Under-21 goalkeeper James Trafford.

Newcastle United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things NUFC

Speaking over the weekend, Dubravka opened up on speculation over a move north of the border, saying: “I am aware that there are rumours. Team-mates ask me about it, agents and people have called me to see if there is any truth to it. There was some truth in that a year ago, and you see, I stayed at Newcastle. If there is no official offer on the table, then I absolutely do not deal.

“I told my agents that if it was concrete and there was an offer, then only then I would consider it. At the moment, it is only in the stage of some noises. Of course, I pick up some news from the newspapers – we sign goalkeepers, we don’t sign, and somehow I don’t really care what happens. I just wait for the truth.”

The report from Football Insider also claims Celtic are ‘weighing up a move’ for Dubravka - but have already warned Newcastle they will only make an offer if Newcastle are ‘reasonable’ in their demands for a player that is set to enter the final year of his reported £40,000-a-week deal on Tyneside. Dubravka is said to be open to a move to Celtic Park and the lure of Champions League football has only added to the attraction for the 43-times capped Slovakia international.