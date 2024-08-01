Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Newcastle United continued their perfect start to pre-season with a 4-1 win over Urawa Red Diamonds at the Saitama Stadium.

Alexander Isak, Lewis Hall and a Jacob Murphy brace ensured Eddie Howe’s side made it three wins from three so far in pre-season and kick-started their two-game tour of Japan with a comfortable victory in difficult conditions.

Here are five talking points from the match...

Joe Willock impresses on return

After an injury-hit 2023-24 campaign, Joe Willock returned to the field for the first time in over three months to play the opening 45 minutes of the match.

But it took the midfielder less than two minutes to make an impact as his charging run forward and intelligent ball released Isak in the build-up to the opener. The 24-year-old was at it again at the end of the first half to set up Murphy and restore Newcastle’s lead heading in at the break.

Even in just 45 minutes, this was the Willock Newcastle sorely missed last season as he showed glimpses of what he can bring to the side when fit and firing.

Reflecting on the midfielder’s display, head coach Eddie Howe said: “I think Joe will be the first to admit that there is more to come.

“He's had some good training with us, he's been training for a period of time but there is nothing like games - that is the only thing that can take your game back to where it was.

“Today was his first taste, 45 minutes was planned for him and Sean tonight. Pleased that both come through with no problems.

“You can see his qualities, the assist for the first goal, the breaks from midfield, the energetic the box-to-box ability - he's a goal threat and goal creator as well. Massive player, we've missed him and that was his first steps back today.”

Nick Pope continues his fine pre-season form

Another player who was sorely missed for a large period last season was Nick Pope. The Magpies goalkeeper put in an impressive display at Hull City on Saturday and raised the bar again on Wednesday with some excellent saves, including one from the penalty spot to deny Tomoaki Okubo.

Rio Nitta, who equalised for Urawa, almost put the hosts ahead shortly after the missed penalty but was denied by a fine stop from Pope.

There are a lot of question marks over the goalkeeper position at Newcastle heading into the new season, largely down to the fact that five senior goalkeepers are currently at the club, but Pope’s place at the club is undisputed.

Now movement is expected in the position with Martin Dubravka linked with a move away. The Slovakian has travelled to Japan but did not feature in the match with Odysseas Vlachodimos replacing Pope in the second half.

Newcastle United have already found a Miguel Almiron upgrade - but still need another

There was a stage in his Newcastle career where Jacob Murphy risked being surplus to requirements at the club. Yet the winger has remained a consistent and reliable part of Howe’s side since the takeover and has taken things up a level heading into the new season.

Including friendlies, Murphy now has five goals and six assists in his last nine matches for the club and is arguably the club’s most in form player at the moment with the new season just over a fortnight away. It just so happens that he plays in a position the club are understood to be looking to strengthen.

The right-wing position is the only are of Newcastle’s side that has not been touched since the takeover. But with Miguel Almiron at one stage an almost guaranteed starter in the position, Murphy’s form in recent months has seen him move ahead of the Paraguayan in the pecking order.

The 29-year-old’s versatility and dependability from the right wing make him an upgrade on what Almiron offers the side at the moment. While it’s great to see Murphy making a positive impact, Newcastle are still in dire need of strengthening on the right side.

“Jacob, again, is having a good pre-season,” Howe said afterwards. “He took his goals really well. He looks fit, sharp and motivated to help the team.

“He is a player that has performed loads of roles for us, tactically a very dependable who can do different things depending on what the game requires so really well happy with him.”

But when asked if he wanted to upgrade the right-wing position, Howe added: “I never like to discuss positions because I don’t think it is right for the players that you have that are fighting for those positions.

“But of course, we’ll take a look at the squad, we’re analysing every player and position and we’ll try and strengthen the squad before the window shuts.”

Newcastle United transfer breakthrough?

Amid claims Newcastle are actually close to a transfer breakthrough, Howe was questioned after the game whether that was in fact the case.

But his answer was typically coy.

“I hope so but I've got no idea,” he said. “We're working hard to try and make that happen.”

Malick Thiaw has been linked with a move from AC Milan but there is also a feeling an ‘out of the blue’ signing could be made. It’s just a case of ‘wait and see,’ as Howe would put it.

A small turnout at the Saitama Stadium

Wet weather conditions and a midweek evening friendly may well have played a part, but the 63,700 capacity Saitama Stadium was only around a fifth full with a crowd of 13,763. An estimated 2,000 or so Newcastle fans packed the away end but many Urawa regulars opted to stay away on this occasion.

For a club whose average attendance for competitive games is around 36,000 and can sometimes go upwards of 45,000, it was a poor turnout. For context, Urawa have previously sold out friendlies against Manchester United in 2005 and Paris Saint-Germain in 2022.

It must be said those teams featured several global superstars such as Cristiano Ronaldo, Wayne Rooney, Lionel Messi, Neymar and Kylian Mbappe. Meanwhile, the best reception any Newcastle player received from the home crowd was Alexander Isak with the rest of the squad made up of relative unknowns as far as the Far East is concerned.

Newcastle are still very much in the early stages of their attempt to become a ‘super club’ such as Man United or PSG. It also highlights the need for more blockbuster signings like Isak or Bruno Guimaraes in the coming years to help aid that progression.