Kieran Trippier is set to stay at Newcastle United despite reports linking him with a move to Turkey.

Reports from Turkish journalist Resat Can Ozbudak claimed that newly-promoted Super Lig side Eyupspor have agreed personal terms with Trippier. The 33-year-old right-back has less than a year left on his contract at Newcastle and has been linked with a move away from the club throughout 2024.

In January, Newcastle rejected a £12.8million bid from Bayern Munich for Trippier - he has started just eight Premier League matches since.

With the Turkish transfer window still open until September 13, Trippier is still able to leave Newcastle this month. But the club remain determined to keep hold of the defender, who has started on the bench in each of Newcastle’s opening three Premier League matches this season.

Trippier has played just over 105 minutes of Premier League football since picking up a calf injury against Wolverhampton Wanderers back in March. His substitute cameo at AFC Bournemouth is his only league appearance so far this campaign.

Due to his diminished role in the side and the rise of Tino Livramento, Trippier is understood to be open to leaving Newcastle and is unlikely to sign a new deal at the club before his contract expires next summer.

But Howe has stressed his intention to keep Trippier on Tyneside this season.

“Yeah, I absolutely want Kieran here,” said the Newcastle boss. “That hasn’t changed and that won’t change. I woke up to the [Turkey transfer] stories via a few messages as you do so it’s the first I’ve heard of it.”

Newcastle will block any move for Trippier this month as they would not be in a position to replace him in the squad outside of a transfer window. A January departure is still possible with Trippier also able to agree pre-contract deals with foreign clubs heading into the final months of his Newcastle deal.

Trippier arrived at Newcastle for £12million from Atletico Madrid in January 2022. He has gone on to make 94 appearances for the club, scoring four goals.