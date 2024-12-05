Newcastle United are back in Premier League action this weekend

Newcastle United drew 3-3 at home to Liverpool on Wednesday night to pick up a point. Alexander Isak, Anthony Gordon and Fabian Schar were on the scoresheet against the Reds.

Eddie Howe’s side are sat in 10th place in the Premier League table and are back in action this weekend with an away trip to Brentford. In the meantime, here is a look at the latest news and rumours regarding the club...

Pair eyed

Newcastle have ‘monitored’ AFC Bournemouth attacker Antoine Semenyo and Brentford winger Bryan Mbeumo ahead of the January transfer window, as per a report by i News. The Toon Army are admirers of the attacking pair but it remains to be seen whether they will be able to lure them to the North East next month.

Semenyo, who is 24-years-old, has been a key player for the Cherries since joining them back in 2022. He has made 59 appearances in all competitions and has scored 13 goals, four of which have come this season. Prior to his move there, he caught the eye playing in the Championship at Bristol City and he has adapted well to life in the top flight.

As for Mbeumo, he has been in fine form for the Bees so far in this campaign and has found the net on eight occasions in 14 outings. He has been with the London outfit since they took a gamble on him as a youngster from Troyes in France and he has since become one of their most prized assets.

The Cameroon international has fired 58 goals in 248 games for Brentford and they will be desperate to keep hold of him for as long as they can do. Their boss Thomas Frank said earlier this year: “I always admire Bryan's [Mbeumo] ambition; I'm privileged [that] I was here when we signed him, and I was flying down to Troyes and had a meeting with him and his agent. He was a young boy, a young man, at 19. [He] didn't really speak English, and now he's 25 and much more mature as a person and as a footballer. He's flying, and I think that development is fantastic. And his ambitions, I love it - you can't achieve anything without ambitions. So I understand him, and I think he's got the qualities to play at the highest level."

Ex-Newcastle United boss latest

Former Newcastle boss Chris Hughton has been linked with the managerial vacancy at Hull City recently. The Tigers have been in the hunt for a new boss following their decision to sack Tim Walter last week. They are currently in the bottom three in the Championship along with QPR and Portsmouth and are winless in their 10 fixtures.

Howe’s side faced the East Yorkshire outfit in pre-season friendly in the summer during pre-season. In this latest update regarding their links to Hughton, he has been ruled out of contention. BBC Sport Editor Mike White has told BBC Humberside Sport: “Chris Hughton was another one, he was a bookies favourite for a few days. As I understand it, he’s not on the shortlist now.”