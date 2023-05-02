Here, we round-up all the latest stories that have emerged from St James’ Park and beyond:

Newcastle United have ‘no interest’ in Ligue 1 striker

According to the Telegraph, Newcastle United will not revisit the signing of Hugo Ekitike this summer - despite him reportedly set to leave PSG. Newcastle pursued the signing of Ekitike in January 2022 and then again during last summer’s transfer window, however, their efforts were frustrated and eventually stalled when he joined PSG in July.

However, the 20-year-old has struggled for game time in the French capital and could leave the club just one year after joining from Stade Reims. And whilst Newcastle have been long-term admirers of Ekitike, the Telegraph state the Magpies were ‘unimpressed’ with the behaviour of Ekitike and his representatives after agreeing a deal to sign the striker back in summer - meaning a deal for him this summer will not be completed.

After failing to land the Frenchman, the Magpies moved to sign Alexander Isak from Real Sociedad. After an injury-hit start to life on Tyneside, Isak has netted ten goals in just 17 appearances in the league.

Newcastle goalkeeper ‘top target’ for Championship side

Karl Darlow is reportedly a ‘top target’ for Hull City this summer after impressing whilst on loan at the MKM Stadium. Darlow moved to the Tigers in January and has kept five appearances in 12 appearances for Liam Rosenior’s side.

Hull Live report that Darlow has been identified as one of their top transfer targets this summer and a move for the 32-year-old could be on the cards with his future likely to be away from Newcastle United. Speaking last month, Rosenior revealed he was hopeful of being able to work with Darlow again after his loan spell expires: “Karl at the moment is in the driving seat,” Rosenior said. “And he’s someone who I’m looking forward to, hopefully, working with in the long-term if we can get that sorted out."

