Newcastle United and Tottenham have joined the race to sign one of the Championship’s most highly-rated stars

Championship promotion hopefuls Middlesbrough are believed to be doing everything they possibly can to retain the services of Hayden Hackney amid reports of interest from Newcastle United and Tottenham Hotspur.

The England U21 international is enjoying a sensational season, which has seen him play every minute of his side’s 11 games in the Championship this campaign. The Redcar-born footballer is a defensive midfielder by trade that is renowned for his ability to read the game, control possession and create chances from deeper areas of the pitch.

However, this season he has also proved he is capable of chipping in with goals after scoring against both Stoke City and West Bromwich Albion.

“Hayden Hackney plays like his manager Michael Carrick – with or without Middlesbrough, he appears destined for the top,” said the Athletic’s Nancy Frostick.

Hackney has been a part of the Middlesbrough academy since the age of 10, and after a successful loan spell at Scunthorpe United was promoted to the first team shortly after Carrick’s appointment. Since the start of the 2022/23 season, he has racked up 64 Championship appearances while also notably being a part of the team which defied the odds to reach the Carabao Cup semi-final last term.

Hackney netted the winner against Chelsea in the first leg against the Blues last season in a 1-0 victory but was unable to help his team to victory in the second leg as they fell to a 6-1 defeat. The 22-year-old has long been considered one of the top midfielders in the Championship, who according to Give Me Sport has been earmarked by both Newcastle United and Tottenham Hotspur as a player that could easily make the jump up to the top-flight in the near future.

He is currently under contract until 2027 and is reportedly earning a salary of around £6,500 a week, which both Premier League club’s would easily be able to improve. However, Carrick insists the £25m rated youngster is not for sale. Give Me Sport adds that the Teeside club would be reluctant to losing one of their prized assets midway through the season.

Newcastle already have a stacked midfield containing Bruno Guimaraes, Lewis Miley, Joelinton, Sandro Tonali and Sean Longstaff. However, there has been talk in recent days claiming that the Newcastle coaching staff could consider offers for Joe Willock due to frustration with the 25-year-old’s recent form.

“He’s adding to his game all the time and he’s having a good spell at the moment, you can see that,” Carrick told The Yorkshire Post earlier this month. “That level of confidence and personality, he doesn’t say an awful lot but shows personality when he’s on the pitch. We are trying to help him, develop him and improve his level – as a midfielder it can be dangerous chasing goals and next opportunities, but that will come with good play. He got the decisions spot on and he arrived at the right time to get his goal off the back of good play.”