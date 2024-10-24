Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Newcastle are reportedly growing increasingly frustrated at the performances of one individual

Newcastle United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things NUFC Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Newcastle United have failed to hit the ground running in the Premier League this season and in recent weeks the club’s results have been unable to match the team’s poor performances out on the pitch.

Eddie Howe’s team have so far been a shadow of the one that finished fourth two seasons ago and even the one that narrowly missed out on Europe last term amid an unprecedented injury crisis. A number of players have failed to hit the heights they are capable of in recent weeks and Ekrem Knour reports that Newcastle’s coaching team are becoming ‘massively frustrated’ with the form of one individual in particular in Joe Willock.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The 25-year-old was a key part of the team that secured Champions League football but was limited to just 14 appearances in all competitions last season in a frustrating year which only saw him register one goal and one assist due to a combination of hamstring and achilles tendon issues. The former Arsenal man made his long-awaited comeback against Nottingham Forest in the Carabao Cup and enjoyed a dream start by linking up with Sandro Tonali to score in the opening minute.

However, that same game Willock was taken off the field with a thigh injury, which cast doubts over his fitness. Since then he has made five substitute appearances in the Premier League and played the full 90 minutes in a narrow 1-0 victory at home to AFC Wimbledon, but is yet to struggle to make a major impact on proceedings.

“Willock has been disappointing, especially so when he came on against Brighton, and it is a massive frustration for many at the club because, when he is on form, he brings unique qualities to the midfield,” said Chris Waugh from The Athletic. He added: “Aside from his excellent second-half cameo at Wolves last month, when Willock created more chances than anyone else and Howe essentially felt forced to start him at Fulham a week later because of that, he has consistently failed to positively affect matches. “

Howe said after the Fulham loss: “Joe [Willock] did so well against Wolves and I felt it was right to reward him with a start but then you see the game and I question whether that was the right decision from myself so I’ll take responsibility for that.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

By next summer, Willock will have just two-years remaining on his St James’ Park contract and reporter Ekrem Konur of Caught Offside has suggested that the 25-year-old could become a sellable asset if his form does not quickly improve. Willock is currently competing for a place in a stacked midfield which contains the likes of Bruno Guimaraes, Sandro Tonali, Joelinton, the returning Lewis Miley and Sean Longstaff. Longstaff in an interview with Alan Shearer and Gary Lineker on the Rest is Football podcast claimed Willock is the most ‘underrated’ player at the club in full flow.

“I think when he’s fit, he’s so vital to us. The way he carries the ball, he’s so athletic. He doesn’t think too much in terms of…he’s always willing to take risks and try things, which I think makes him so good.”

Konur, however, believes time is running out for Willock to secure his future at St James’ Park. He posted on X: “Newcastle United is open to listening to offers for Joe Willock if a solid bid comes in. The midfielder has shown flashes of brilliance but has also experienced inconsistent form recently.

“Manager Eddie Howe is prepared to consider any substantial offers during the upcoming transfer window, as Newcastle aims to strengthen their squad.”