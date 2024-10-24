Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Newcastle United are likely to be without one of their top stars for the trip to Chelsea

Newcastle United fans are sweating over the fitness of experienced striker Callum Wilson as they look to end their October goal drought against Chelsea in what promises to be a crucial encounter in the race for European football.

The Magpies are looking to bounce back from a disappointing 1-0 defeat against Brighton at St James’ Park and are also aiming to get on the scoresheet for the first time this month after a disappointing 0-0 draw with Everton prior to the international break. Newcastle have lacked attacking potency this season with eight goals - 12 less than they had at this stage last season.

The £20m striker, who is Newcastle’s second highest goal-scorer of the Premier League era, has been missing from the matchday squad since a 4-2 victory against Brentford on the final day of last season. He sustained a back and hamstring injury in the second week of pre-season, but was thought to be on the mend after returning to training last week.

Wilson, who has scored 47 times in 95 matches since signing from Bournemouth, has been described by Eddie Howe as someone whose presence naturally lifts the team. Ahead of Brighton many believed Wilson was on the verge of a return at St James’ Park, but the 32-year-old was not included in the matchday squad in a huge blow to supporters.

After the game, Eddie Howe told Newcastle World: “He's close, he's trained and looked really good but collectively we have to make a decision based on the long-term interests of Callum and we don't want to push him too early. Let's see how he does this week.”

Newcastle are currently in the final stages of preparing for the first part of their double-header with Chelsea and pictures of the team training were released on the club website in the build-up to the picture. However, one player that’s not included in any of the images is Wilson, in a move which casts further doubts over his fitness and whether he will return to action before the end of the month.

Wilson’s injury woes crucially come at a time when starting striker Alexander Isak is struggling for form after recovering from a toe injury. The 25-year-old has managed just one goal in seven competitive matches this season and has struggled to influence the game in the same manner as last term in the early weeks.

"I don't know if his confidence has been hit,” said Howe. “I think Alex is a very strong believer in himself. Just the nature of any injury creates a break in his momentum and his training.”

Isak missed a number of chances to find the net in last weekend’s game, but Howe is adamant that the goals will come. After the Brighton defeat, he added: “I thought he performed really well today, lots of his aspects were very good but it was just that last part, which is obviously the most important part, was slightly off. But it is great to have him back and I think he made a difference to our general play.”