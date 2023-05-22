Eddie Howe has been given a major injury boost ahead of tonight's home game against relegation-threatened Leicester City.

Third-placed Newcastle United need only one point from their remaining two Premier League games to qualify for the Champions League for the first time in 20 years.

And Howe has welcomed Sean Longstaff back from the foot injury he suffered against Everton last month after a four-game absence. The midfielder replaces the injured Joe Willock in the starting XI.

Joelinton had recovered from the knock he suffered in Friday night's win over Brighton and Hove Albion in time to be named in the team, but the midfielder suffered an injury in the warm-up, and was replaced in the starting XI by Elliot Anderson.

Meanwhile, midfielder James Maddison, a target for Newcastle last summer, is on Leicester's bench along with winger Harvey Barnes, who has been linked with a summer move to Tyneside.

Midfielder Youri Tielemans, also linked with United, starts for the visitors.

NEWCASTLE UNITED: Pope; Trippier, Schar, Botman, Burn; Sean Longstaff, Guimaraes, Anderson; Almiron, Wilson, Isak. Subs not used: Dubravka, Dummett, Gordon, Saint-Maximin, Lewis, Targett, Murphy, Ashby, L Miley.