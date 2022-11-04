Newcastle United are fourth in the Premier League ahead of Sunday’s game against Southampton at the St Mary’s Stadium after an incredible run of form.

However, Howe, the club’s head coach, isn’t about to congratulate himself, despite overseeing a phenomenal calendar year on the pitch. Instead, the 44-year-old says he’s always looking for a “new angle”.

Asked if he ever gave himself a “pat on the back”, United’s head coach said: “That's probably not one of my strengths. I'm very hard on myself in probably every way, so if results aren't good, I'm hard on myself, and if results are good, I'm pushing myself for more, because I don't want to rest and be content with my work.

"I want to try to find a new angle, and a new way of inspiring the squad.

“Maybe when my management career ends – which hopefully isn't for a while – but when it does, then I can look back and maybe go 'I did OK'. Until that point, I'm going to keep pushing myself."

Meanwhile, Howe spoke last week about the “disappointment” he felt when his team’s success was put down to the money spent by the club’s new owners.

Newcastle United head coach Eddie Howe has guided the club to fourth place in the Premier League.

"My disappointment when it's just 'purely about money' will be it takes away the credit from the players,” said Howe.