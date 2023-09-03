Newcastle United hit by major injury blow with key man ruled-out for six weeks
Newcastle United injury news: The Magpies have been rocked by a further injury blow following their defeat to Brighton.
Eddie Howe has revealed that Joe Willock will be missing for a further six weeks after suffering an achilles injury. Willock hasn’t featured for the Magpies since the win over Brighton at St James’ Park back in May and missed all of pre-season with a hamstring injury he picked up during that match.
The former Arsenal man was expected to return to the first-team fold after the international break, however, Howe has revealed that he will be absent for a few more weeks. When asked if Willock would be returning to first-team training soon, Howe replied: “No unfortunately not.
“Joe’s had a bit of a setback with an Achilles injury. It’s not related to his hamstring problem so I think he’ll be missing for around six weeks.”
The Magpies face Brentford after the international break and will be aiming to end their recent miserable run that has seen them taste three defeats in a row.