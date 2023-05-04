The Magpies have been linked with signing not one, but two of football’s biggest superstars in recent days. So far under their new owners, Newcastle have been fairly restrained in the transfer market, have spent their money wisely and built a team better than the sum of its parts to challenge for European football.

However, with the potential of Champions League qualification, comes with it all the riches and prestige - one the club could be tempted to cash-in on this summer. According to 90min, Newcastle are eyeing at least one ‘marquee’ signing this summer and could turn to France for it.

They report that Brazilian superstar Neymar has been identified as a potential addition to Eddie Howe’s squad. Neymar looks set to leave the French capital this summer with a section of the PSG fan base unhappy at his recent performances for the club and Newcastle are among a handful of clubs in the world that would be able to afford his wages.

The report also states that Cristiano Ronaldo’s name has also been touted as a potential addition, but the former Manchester United man isn’t regarded as a likely addition and someone that would fit into Eddie Howe’s preferred system. Neymar’s current team mate Lionel Messi is also set to depart PSG this summer with a free transfer likely for the World Cup winner.

