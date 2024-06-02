Newcastle United 'interested' in soon-to-be free agent along with Celtic, West Ham and Bournemouth
Newcastle United are ‘interested’ in signing QPR goalkeeper Asmir Begovic this summer along with fellow Premier League side West Ham, according to a report by West London Sport.
The stopper’s contract expires at the end of the month and he is due to become a free agent as things stand. However, the Hoops are said to be in talks with him over an extension.
Begovic, who is 36-years-old, doesn’t appear to be short of potential suitors at the moment. Journalist Alan Nixon has claimed on his Patreon page that AFC Bournemouth are admirers, whilst talkSPORT claimed in late April that Celtic have identified him as a potential replacement for Joe Hart.
Newcastle could see the former Bosnia and Herzegovina international as someone to provide strong competition and depth for their goalkeeping department.
He is a vastly experienced player and has made over 400 appearances in his career to date.
Begovic started out at Portsmouth and has since gone on to play for Stoke City, Chelsea, Bournemouth, AC Milan and Everton.
The Toffees cut ties with him last year and he was subsequently snapped up by QPR in July on a one-year contract.
He has since played 46 games for the London outfit altogether and has kept 13 clean sheets.
The Hoops managed to stay up in the Championship last term under the guidance of Marti Cifuentes but it remains to be seen whether Begovic will be staying as Newcastle plot a possible swoop along with the likes of West Ham, Bournemouth and Celtic.
