Newcastle United issue ticket update

Tickets for Newcastle United’s Carabao Cup quarter-final against Leicester City are now on sale to season-ticket holders.

By Miles Starforth
6 hours ago - 1 min read
Updated 28th Dec 2022, 3:42pm

Eddie Howe’s side beat Bournemouth 1-0 last week to reach the last eight of the competition.

The all-Premier League quarter-final against Leicester will be played on Tuesday, January 10 (8pm kick-off)

Callum Wilson, Joelinton, Kieran Trippier and Sean Longstaff celebrate after Newcastle United take the lead against Bournemouth in the Carabao Cup.
Season-ticket holders can now buy tickets for their own seats, priced £20 for adults and £10 for concessions.

There will be a member sale from 10am on January 3, and tickets will go on general sale the following morning.