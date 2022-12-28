Newcastle United issue ticket update
Tickets for Newcastle United’s Carabao Cup quarter-final against Leicester City are now on sale to season-ticket holders.
Eddie Howe’s side beat Bournemouth 1-0 last week to reach the last eight of the competition.
The all-Premier League quarter-final against Leicester will be played on Tuesday, January 10 (8pm kick-off)
Season-ticket holders can now buy tickets for their own seats, priced £20 for adults and £10 for concessions.
There will be a member sale from 10am on January 3, and tickets will go on general sale the following morning.