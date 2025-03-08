Newcastle United issued shock 63% Lewis Hall verdict after injury blow and Anthony Gordon ban

Joe Buck
By Joe Buck

Newcastle United Reporter at the Shields Gazette

Published 8th Mar 2025, 17:00 BST

Newcastle United fans have delivered their verdict on who the club will miss the most in next weekend’s Carabao Cup final.

Newcastle United were always facing a difficult challenge in next weekend’s Carabao Cup final. Liverpool, their opponents, have lost just one Premier League match all season and comprehensively defeated the Magpies 2-0 at Anfield in their league meeting just a week and a half ago.

All of this was stacked against the Magpies even before events last weekend which saw Anthony Gordon banned for the final before news emerged that Lewis Hall will also miss out through injury. The former Chelsea man will miss the remainder of the campaign as he undergoes surgery to repair a foot injury.

With Newcastle United’s entire left hand side set to miss the final, Eddie Howe will have to reshuffle his pack and come up with an XI that can defeat Arne Slot’s side at Wembley. What Howe will do remains to be seen, but Shields Gazette readers have given their view on whose absence will hurt them most.

In response to a poll conducted by the Gazette, 63% revealed that Hall would be the biggest miss at Wembley, with just 37% believing Gordon, who has nine goals and six assists in all competitions this season - including a strike against the Reds back in December, will be the biggest miss next weekend in the capital.

Lewis Hall’s Newcastle United injury admission

Speaking to the club following news that he will not feature again this season, Hall described the setback as ‘devastating’: “It's gutting, especially with the games coming up,” Hall said. “There's so much to play for until the end of the season and I was looking forward to them so much, so it's devastating, not just for me but being able to help the team.

“I feel like my season's gone well and it's come at probably the worst time. I would want to continue playing but we had to look at my career and agree on what was best. If I was to play through the pain, things could have got worse which would have a negative impact on my career long-term.

“Honestly, I would play through anything if I could. Obviously the cup final is a massive game; I'd played in all the games leading up to it and I'd like to think I've played a big part in us getting to this stage.

“And with the internationals coming up as well, it's disappointing that I'm not available to be selected for that - and that I can't play in the end of season games which ultimately will determine the competitions we play in (next season), whether we get in the Champions League.

“It's quite hard to accept at the minute but I'm still young and there are many opportunities ahead, I'm very confident in that. I haven't had it before in my career but watching us train every day and watching the team play is something that I'm really not looking forward to, but I've got so much faith in the boys to get us over the line and do what we need to do.”

