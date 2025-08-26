'100%' - Newcastle United fresh injury update rules key man out for three matches

Newcastle United midfielder Joelinton is set to miss Saturday’s trip to Leeds United following an injury update.

Joelinton was withdrawn in the second half of Newcastle’s 3-2 defeat to Liverpool at St James’ Park on Monday night with a suspected groin problem.

It comes as a blow to Newcastle and also Joelinton, who had only just returned to competitive action after missing the end of last season due to a separate injury issue.

The Magpies also lost Sandro Tonali to a shoulder injury and Fabian Schar to a suspected concussion while Anthony Gordon will miss the next three domestic games following his straight red card.

Eddie Howe provides triple injury update

Explaining his substitutions of Joelinton, Tonali and Schar in the second half of the Liverpool match, Howe told The Gazette: “They're genuine injuries. They've come off in the middle of the game and that would be a huge blow to us.

“Joey doesn't look great, to be honest, especially when the signal was so early when he went down. Sandro, again, doesn't look good.

“He wanted to stay on but wasn't functioning properly. Obviously, we lose Anthony through suspension and Fabian through concussion.”

Joelinton’s positive social media update

Joelinton made no reference to his injury in his social media activity following Newcastle’s defeat. The 29-year-old has been selected to represent Brazil’s national team along with Bruno Guimaraes in the World Cup Qualifiers against Chile and Bolivia next month.

“It will always be a pleasure to be called up to wear the Brazilian national team shirt,” Joelinton posted on Instagram.

On the Liverpool match itself, Joelinton wrote: “Proud to be part of this team. Thank you Geordies for your support.”

The lack of any reference to his injury and upbeat nature of his posts is a clear indicator his injury is not serious, though it is expected to be enough to rule him out of Newcastle’s next match and the upcoming international break.

That’s according to a source very close to the player.

Joelinton’s wife issues NUFC injury update

Joelinton’s wife, Thays Gondim, later took to Instagram to provide the most insightful post-match injury update so far.

Gondim claimed on Instagram that Joelinton has had to withdraw from the national team squad due to injury.

“[Joelinton is] out of the Brazilian national team due to an injury,” she wrote. “An injury that occurred after a great match, involving a player who honours his club's jersey.”

Was that a subtle dig at the absent Alexander Isak?

The message continued: “He will come back stronger! For Newcastle and the Brazilian national team, because God's plans are greater than ours! Thank you for all your support.

“To answer everyone together, [the injury is] nothing serious! It's nothing that requires surgery! A muscle injury and he'll be 100% in a few days, unfortunately, not in time to go and represent the Brazilian National Team!”