Newcastle United have been dealt a blow in the race to sign one of their main transfer targets.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Newcastle United fans are hoping to see plenty of business in the January transfer window as the club aims to revive their hopes of qualifying for Europe next season.

Eddie Howe’s team have impressed at times this term with prominent victories over Manchester United, Chelsea, Arsenal and Aston Villa, but a recent slump in form in December has left the club in ninth position and lagging behind in the race for Champions League football.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Newcastle United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things NUFC Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Magpies' problems have been caused by a mixture of fatigue and injuries. One of the areas most affected has been central midfield with the likes of Joe Willock and Elliot Anderson missing large parts of the season along with marquee summer signing Sandro Tonali who has been suspended. Much of Newcastle’s success last term was based on the exuberance and high pressing of his team, but that same tactical approach has at times left the Magpies vulnerable to counter attacks - particularly away from home where they have won just once.

Many outlets have speculated that Newcastle are in the market for a central defensive midfielder to help ease these problems and the obvious target seems to be out of favour Manchester City midfielder Kalvin Phillips. Phillips has played a total of just 89 minutes in the Premier League and is seeking a move to obtain regular first team football, according to reports from Fabrizio Romano.

Phillips, who impressed at Leeds United for several seasons, is hoping to make the England squad for Euro 2024, and Pep Guardiola himself admitted he would have no qualms with selling him to a fellow Premier League rival.The Magpies are not the only team interested in Phillips and reports from TBR suggest that Everton, Crystal Palace, Tottenham and PSG are all interested in signing the 28-year-old.

However, the Athletic’s David Ornstein claims Phillips’ preferred destination would be another club that plays in Black and White in the form of Italian giants Juventus. Answering questions in his latest Q&A for The Athletic, Ornstein had the following update on the City midfielder.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad