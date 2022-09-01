Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

According to Mail Online, several Premier League clubs and Championship side Watford have enquired about Wood’s availability following the £60million arrival of Alexander Isak from Real Sociedad last week.

But Newcastle are unwilling to let the New Zealand record goalscorer go this transfer window as Eddie Howe wants to keep his options open up front. Fellow striker Callum Wilson is currently nursing a hamstring issue and Isak suffered a dead leg during his goalscoring debut defeat at Liverpool on Wednesday night, leaving Wood as the only fully fit senior striker at the club.

Chris Wood of Newcastle United celebrates after scoring their side's first goal as Jose Sa of Wolverhampton Wanderers looks dejected during the Premier League match between Newcastle United and Wolverhampton Wanderers at St. James Park on April 08, 2022 in Newcastle upon Tyne, England. (Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)

Isak is set to be back in time for Saturday’s match against Crystal Palace at St James’s Park while Wilson is expected to return later.