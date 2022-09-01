News you can trust since 1849
Newcastle United knock back deadline day offers for £25m man

Newcastle United have reportedly rejected deadline day offers for striker Chris Wood.

By Dominic Scurr
Thursday, 1st September 2022, 2:56 pm

According to Mail Online, several Premier League clubs and Championship side Watford have enquired about Wood’s availability following the £60million arrival of Alexander Isak from Real Sociedad last week.

But Newcastle are unwilling to let the New Zealand record goalscorer go this transfer window as Eddie Howe wants to keep his options open up front. Fellow striker Callum Wilson is currently nursing a hamstring issue and Isak suffered a dead leg during his goalscoring debut defeat at Liverpool on Wednesday night, leaving Wood as the only fully fit senior striker at the club.

Chris Wood of Newcastle United celebrates after scoring their side's first goal as Jose Sa of Wolverhampton Wanderers looks dejected during the Premier League match between Newcastle United and Wolverhampton Wanderers at St. James Park on April 08, 2022 in Newcastle upon Tyne, England. (Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)

Isak is set to be back in time for Saturday’s match against Crystal Palace at St James’s Park while Wilson is expected to return later.

Wood has been limited to just one Premier League start so far this season and has scored just twice in 22 appearances for The Magpies since joining the club from Burnley for £25million in January.

