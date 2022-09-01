Newcastle United knock back deadline day offers for £25m man
Newcastle United have reportedly rejected deadline day offers for striker Chris Wood.
According to Mail Online, several Premier League clubs and Championship side Watford have enquired about Wood’s availability following the £60million arrival of Alexander Isak from Real Sociedad last week.
Read More
But Newcastle are unwilling to let the New Zealand record goalscorer go this transfer window as Eddie Howe wants to keep his options open up front. Fellow striker Callum Wilson is currently nursing a hamstring issue and Isak suffered a dead leg during his goalscoring debut defeat at Liverpool on Wednesday night, leaving Wood as the only fully fit senior striker at the club.
Most Popular
-
1
Eddie Howe issues Newcastle United injury update on Bruno Guimaraes and Allan Saint-Maximin
-
2
Newcastle United ‘hijack’ Everton deal for Wolves star, Toon ‘join race’ for Arsenal outcast
-
3
Callum Wilson issues injury update at Newcastle United ahead of Liverpool
-
4
Kieran Trippier responds to Jurgen Klopp's Newcastle United 'time-wasting' jibe v Liverpool
-
5
Newcastle United set to confirm three deadline day loans involving Manchester United and La Liga side
Isak is set to be back in time for Saturday’s match against Crystal Palace at St James’s Park while Wilson is expected to return later.
Wood has been limited to just one Premier League start so far this season and has scored just twice in 22 appearances for The Magpies since joining the club from Burnley for £25million in January.