Former Newcastle United winger John Barnes has told his former side to go and sign Manchester City midfielder Kalvin Phillips and Arsenal’s Emile Smith Rowe when the January transfer window opens. Both players have been heavily-linked with a move to St James’ Park in recent times and with Sandro Tonali having been handed a 10-month ban from football, the Magpies have been urged to make a move for the duo.

Speaking to My Betting Sites, Barnes said: "Phillips and Smith-Rowe are young and English. I love it when young English players go to clubs who have high aspirations.

"They both are very good players. Obviously it's not worked out for Phillips at Manchester City but that doesn't mean he's not a good player otherwise Man City wouldn't have bought him.

"As to whether he feels he wants to fight for his place at Man City but of course, both of them would be very good acquisitions for Newcastle as was Harvey Barnes. I think both of them would be good signings for Newcastle."

Neither Phillips nor Smith Rowe have been regulars for their clubs this season and have only made a combined 12 appearances in all competitions. However, a move for either midfielder in January will likely cost Newcastle United north of £40m with Smith Rowe reportedly valued at closer to £60m by the Gunners.