Watch more videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Former Newcastle shot stopper Shay Given has given his verdict on his former club’s transfer business as they prepare to embark on their first Champions League campaign in over two decades.

The Magpies have added a number of talented players to their ranks this summer as they look to build on last season's success with Sandro Tonali, Harvey Barnes, Lewis Hall and Tino Livramento all signing for the club.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The four incoming players are all tipped to star for the Magpies in years to come along with Yankuba Minteh, who is on loan at Feyenoord and Cathal Heffernan who has joined the reserve team.

Newcastle United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things NUFC Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

These signings have been praised by Given, but he also claims the Magpies should have targeted a central defender to bolster the sides options.

The former Republic of Ireland goalkeeper told Sky Sports: “I think the business has been good. Maybe I would have looked at centre-half, if I’m honest. The likes of Harry Maguire. Would he have come in and helped them at the back? (Fabian) Schar has had his injury problems, (Sven) Botman is touch and go for this weekend, (Dan) Burn came into the back last weekend of course, so possibly they could have strengthened there.”

Maguire was heavily linked with a move away from Old Trafford throughout the summer months and West Ham had even agreed a deal to sign the player for £30m before the deal fell through.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The defender lost the captaincy at Manchester United earlier this summer and admitted he was extremely disappointed at Erik Ten Hag’s call but added that he is still determined to fight for his place.

Football journalist Fabrizo Romano said at the time: “I think. Edmond Tapsoba and Antonio Silva are two centre backs that they love.”

“But at the moment they are way too expensive because, with the Financial Fair Play situation it’s complicated. So they would need to sell a player of the same value, so it’s more than complicated.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Football finance expert Kieran Maguire echoed these concerns and claimed that the Magpies may well look to offload a number of players during future transfer windows to prevent Eddie Howe having to contend with a ‘bloated’ squad and wage bill.

Speaking to Football Insider, Maguire said: “I think this has been relatively modest spending by Newcastle United this summer. Costs will be amortised over the life of the contracts, but Newcastle haven’t gone down the Chelsea route.

“I think they’ve offered a more standard length of contract even though they have been targeting younger players such as Anthony Gordon. So I don’t foresee a problem. At some point in time, we’re going to start to see more of a balance with Newcastle needing to sell just as much as they buy.