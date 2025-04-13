Newcastle United monitor Ligue 1 star as alternative to England duo

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The latest transfer talk from Newcastle United as the Magpies are linked with an international goalkeeper.

Newcastle United are said to be monitoring a Ligue 1 goalkeeper as an alternative to reported targets Aaron Ramsdale and James Trafford.

Football Insider have claimed the Magpies are considering other options to boost their goalkeeping ranks during the summer as several current United stoppers have question marks over their future at St James Park. England international Nick Pope remains Eddie Howe’s number one and the experienced Martin Dubravka has proven to be an able deputy throughout the season. The Slovakian international penned new deal earlier this year but there has been speculation suggesting he could leave Tyneside this summer if a suitable offer is received.

Greek stopper Odysseas Vlachodimos could find himself in a similar situation after never really threatening to become a regular following his move from Nottingham Forest last summer. United have two other senior goalkeepers on their books but both John Ruddy and Mark Gillespie find themselves out of contract at the end of the season and little is known of their prospects of extending their time with the club.

Links with other goalkeepers have largely revolved around Southampton star Aaron Ramsdale and Burnley and England Under-21 stopperJames Trafford, who has been linked with a move to St James Park on a number of occasions over the last 12 months. The Manchester City academy product has produced a whole host of impressive performances as the Clarets have challenged for promotion into the Premier League this season and has kept 28 cleans sheet in 41 appearances for Scott Parker’s side.

Ramsdale’s season has been far less positive after he was unable to help Southampton avoid relegation back into the Championship after a one-year stay in the top flight. The former Arsenal keeper is arguably one of the few positives from a dismal season for his side - and is believed to have a number of admirers within the St James Park hierarchy.

A new name on Newcastle’s radar

However, a new name has been brought into the equation by Football Insider after they claimed Magpies recruitment staff have sent scouts to watch Angers goalkeeper Yahia Fofana after the 18-times capped Ivory Coast international impressed throughout the Ligue 1 season. The 24-year-old has made 28 appearances in all competitions as his side battle against relegation from French football’s top tier this season - and their plight could have been worse had Fofana not produced the best shot-to-save ratio of any goalkeeper in Europe’s top five leagues this season.

Newcastle are said to be monitoring Fofana as an alternative to Trafford - but are expected to make a ‘concrete offer’ for the Burnley keeper at the end of the season. Ramsdale is also said to be under consideration and former Manchester United scout Mick Brown has claimed the former Arsenal star will be available this summer and is certain to leave St Mary’s Stadium following the Saints relegation.

