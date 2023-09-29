Newcastle United linked with Bundesliga ace as ‘great’ defender is hailed

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Newcastle United won 1-0 at home to Manchester City in the Carabao Cup last time out. Striker Alexander Isak scored the only goal of the game for the Toon Army.

They take on Burnley at St. James’ Park on Saturday in the Premier League. In the meantime, here is a look at some of the latest news and rumours coming out of the club...

Defender eyed

Newcastle are being linked with a swoop for Bayer Leverkusen defender Piero Hincapie. Fellow top flight teams Liverpool and West Ham are also believed to be keen.

Reporter Ben Jacobs has told GiveMeSport as replayed by TEAMtalk: “I would keep an eye on Hincapie as well for Newcastle. They didn’t seriously entertain anything over the summer and he’s contracted at Bayer Leverkusen until 2027 I believe, so there wasn’t necessarily a realistic chance of them selling last summer.

“But that’s a player that would love to play in the Premier League and if anyone puts down £35 million, he is going to push for that move to England for sure. West Ham United are the other club that have taken a little look at Hincapie.

“So Newcastle could be one to watch there, we’ll have to wait and see. But I do think there’ll be in the market for a centre back at some point in 2024, whether January or whether next summer.”

High praise from pundit

Newcastle defender Tino Livramento caught the eye against Manchester City earlier this week. Eddie Howe’s side swooped to sign him from Southampton over the summer.

He dealt with Jack Grealish very well against the treble winners. Pundit Neil Lennon was covering the game and was impressed with what he say, as per The Mag: “Livramento had a great game. Maybe not so much on the ball in the first half, but he had to deal with Jack Grealish and he had to deal with Jeremy Doku, he handled both pretty well.