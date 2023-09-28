News you can trust since 1849
Burnley star ruled-out of Newcastle United clash - won’t return until after international break

Burnley injury news: Vincent Kompany has ruled-out one of his key players for the visit to St James’ Park.

By Joe Buck
Published 28th Sep 2023, 15:47 BST- 2 min read
Newcastle United return to Premier League action on Saturday when they face Vincent Kompany’s Burnley at St James’ Park. The Magpies will be aiming for a third consecutive league win at the weekend whilst their opponents are still searching for their first league win of the season.

Burnley’s task in searching for their first Premier League win has not been made any easier by the news that Manuel Benson will miss the match at St James’ Park. Kompany has revealed that the winger will not feature this weekend and that he could be missing until after the upcoming international break.

Kompany said: “It’s not bad, bad news but in the short term it has an impact on the squad for the weekend.

“It was a serious knock, so it’s a bit of both. But it’s nothing dramatic, so hopefully he will heal fairly quickly.

“With the international break, that probably comes at a good time actually.”

The former Manchester City man also offered an update on Nathan Redmond’s progress from injury. Redmond, who joined Burnley on a free transfer during the summer, has missed their last three matches in all competitions but will not make his awaited return to the first-team this weekend.

“He’s making good progress,” Kompany said. “Again, hopefully after the international break there will be a few players back by then.”

The Clarets will also be without Lyle Taylor who will serve the third game of a three game ban on Saturday. Michael Obafemi (hamstring), Hjalmar Ekdal (knee) and Darko Churlinov (health scare) will also miss the trip to the north east.

