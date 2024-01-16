Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Newcastle United and Crystal Palace are both pursuing a move for Kalvin Phillips this month, however, Selhurst Park is viewed as the most likely destination for the former Leeds United man. Phillips has made just four Premier League appearances for Manchester City this season and has been heavily-linked with a move away from the Etihad Stadium.

Newcastle United were viewed as strong contenders for his signature, however, City’s demands of a £7m loan fee plus an obligation to buy the 28-year-old has seemingly coolled their interest with the Telegraph recently reporting that Newcastle have pulled-out of a deal to sign the midfielder. However, with reports that Joelinton could be out for the remainder of the season if he is forced to undergo surgery to repair a thigh injury, Newcastle may be forced to change their stance regarding Phillips.

Newcastle United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things NUFC Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

As it stands, though, it is Palace that have the initiative as they look for reinforcements to their midfield. Cheick Doucoure could miss the rest of the campaign through injury and Phillips is viewed as someone that can fill that gap between now and the summer.

Juventus were credited with an interest in Phillips but will not pursue a deal if City’s demands stay the same whilst Tottenham Hotspur have also recently been linked with a move, however, Manchester World report that it is only Palace and the Magpies that are ‘actively pursuing a deal’ currently.

With Euro 2024 on the horizon, getting regular first-team football will undoubtedly be a driving force in a potential exit from City for Phillips as he aims to keep his spot in Gareth Southgate’s squad for the tournament. Asked about Phillips’ situation at City, manager Pep Guardiola said earlier this month: “The transfer market, I said many times, I don’t know. Txiki [Begiristain] is there and what is going to happen will happen. I’m not going to anticipate anything here because I don’t know the desires of the players. Some of them I know and some I don’t know.”