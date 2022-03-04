Four wins from the last five matches has seen Eddie Howe’s side climb up to 14th in the Premier League table, four points above the relegation zone.

But this Saturday (3pm kick-off) they host one of their so-called ‘bogey’ teams in Brighton – and the title is not without merit.

The Seagulls are the only current top flight side Newcastle have never beaten in the Premier League. Since The Magpies pipped Brighton to the Championship title in 2017, they have failed to win any of their last nine meetings with the south coast club (five draws, four defeats).

Newcastle United's Irish midfielder Jeff Hendrick (L) jumps for a header with Brighton's English defender Dan Burn during the English Premier League football match between Newcastle United and Brighton and Hove Albion at St James' Park in Newcastle upon Tyne, north-east England on September 20, 2020 (Photo by LEE SMITH/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

In fact, Newcastle haven’t even scored a home goal against Albion since Jonjo Shelvey's stunning free-kick during the 2016 Championship season.

The Magpies completed a memorable double over Brighton that campaign, with Mohammed Diame’s back-heel chip and Ayoze Perez’s late winner completing an impressive comeback at The Amex.

But games against Brighton have been stories of few chances and little possession ever since. Last season’s meeting at St James’s Park saw Brighton run out as 3-0 winners as Newcastle failed to register a single shot on target.

History would suggest Newcastle are facing an uphill task but the form book suggests otherwise.

United are currently on their longest unbeaten streak in over a decade while Brighton have lost four out of their last five matches since selling defender Dan Burn on deadline day.

Burn has been in impressive form since arriving at Newcastle with the side boasting the best defensive record in the Premier League so far in 2022.

Newcastle head coach Eddie Howe also praised Burn’s impact in his pre-match press conference on Friday morning.

"He’s a great lad and has mixed well with the team,” Howe said.

"He’s got the respect of everyone with how he’s conducted himself and he's trained very well. He had to be patient for a little period but when he got his chance in the team he’s performed very strongly.”

