Newcastle United are already preparing for the new season after securing a top four finish last term.

There is already plenty of excitement ahead of the new season, with the summer transfer window open and the Premier League fixtures already released. Eddie Howe and his recruitment staff will already be working on new arrivals, with Newcastle needing to improve their squad ahead of what will be a tricky season, given the added task that is the Champions League.

In the meantime, we have rounded up all the latest news surrounding St James’ Park.

Guler latest

Newcastle have reportedly made their bid to sign talented Turkish youngster Arda Guler.

According to Fotomac, the Magpies have followed up talks with Guler’s family - who are his representatives - by making an official bid for the 18-year-old, who has a release clause worth £17million. If Newcastle have made a bid, it’s likely they have met the release clause, with Fenerbahce almost certain to hold out for the most money they can command.

If that is the case, Newcastle would have a free run in signing Guler, who would be free to sign for any club that meets his clause this summer. Though, there is also talk of interest from PSG.

Diaby blow

Arsenal are said to have moved ahead of Newcastle in the race to sign Bayer Leverkusen star Moussa Diaby.

Diaby has been linked with a move to St James’ Park for six months or more amid superb form in the Bundesliga over the last couple of years. But L’Equipe are saying Newcastle are prioritising a move for the winger, but Diaby does not see Newcastle as a priority options.